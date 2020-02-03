



Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer have built something special on the CBS series “ The Neighborhood .”

The comedy about new neighbors trying to get along in Los Angeles has allowed Greenfield to explore what it’s like to perform in front of a studio audience and learn from one of the best in Cedric.

“He is so involved in the show in the writing and creative side of it. I know a lot of people think I’m funny on Twitter, but I don’t approach the work in terms of how can I do this comedically,” said Greenfield in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “A lot of it is how can I make this real and how can I make this authentic. How can I make this person a real person. On the multi-cam, there are real specific comedic beats that you have to hit. A lot of it is joke telling and sometimes it’s physical. Cedric has been really helpful in that regard.”

Greenfield has asked Cedric the Entertainer for comedic advice since day one. The former “New Girl” star is grateful to have the runway of season two to develop the relationship between his character Dave Johnson and Cedric’s character Calvin Butler.

“Obviously gentrification and some of the racial stuff was a real conversation piece in the beginning of the show,” said Greenfield. “The chemistry has been so good with the actors and the writing has been so good and everything has felt so organically connected. These two people are sharing a fence and come from two totally different background and are now co-existing in this neighborhood. It’s been great.”

“The Neighborhood” airs Mondays at 8pm EST/PST and Greenfield is excited for the fans to see the rest of season two.

“This is a very consistent show,” said Greenfield. “That is what I love the most about most old school multi-cams. You tune in each week and you know what you’re getting. It’s a different version of the same thing that we know and love. There’s an episode where I take Calvin to a hockey game and it’s his first hockey game. The church episode was pretty great. It’s fun stuff like that. It’s been so much fun.”