HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man saved an unconscious driver from a frigid pond after a crash Sunday evening.
Hudson Police said a Ford Fiesta slammed into the back of a Honda CRV on Derry Street around 5:30 p.m. The impact of the collision sent the Ford down an embankment causing it to roll over into a pond.
Taylor Baker, 25, of Hudson, saw the crash and police said he jumped into the cold water, pulled the unconscious driver out of the overturned car and dragged him to safety.
That driver, 24-year-old Alexander Picard of Hudson, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He was later released and ordered to appear in court for an arraignment on March 13.