HARVARD (CBS) – Police cited a teenage driver who crashed into a fire hydrant Sunday, causing a water main break that drained the water tank in Harvard.

A Harvard water main break. (Image Credit: Harvard Police)

Crews are continuing the work in the area of the Bromfield to repair the curb near the hydrant. The broken water main drained the town’s 310,000-gallon tank.

As a result, Harvard Public Schools canceled class on Monday. A boil water order was issued in town and is expected to remain in place for several days and residents are urged not to use water.

Crews repair the area around a broken water main in Harvard. (Image Credit: Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

Harvard Police said Monday the teenage driver was cited for texting and driving.

