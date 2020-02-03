Comments
HARVARD (CBS) – Police cited a teenage driver who crashed into a fire hydrant Sunday, causing a water main break that drained the water tank in Harvard.
Crews are continuing the work in the area of the Bromfield to repair the curb near the hydrant. The broken water main drained the town’s 310,000-gallon tank.
As a result, Harvard Public Schools canceled class on Monday. A boil water order was issued in town and is expected to remain in place for several days and residents are urged not to use water.
Harvard Police said Monday the teenage driver was cited for texting and driving.