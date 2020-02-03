Comments
GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Gloucester Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a missing woman.
Sixty-year-old Abbie Flynn was last seen near Farrington Avenue.
#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast rescue crews from @uscg Station Gloucester and Air Station Cape Cod are working with @GloucesterPD in search of 60-year-old Abbie Flynn.
If you have any information, please call Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. pic.twitter.com/SooeCvSOvl
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 3, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.