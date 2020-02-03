FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — Two people were hurt after a fire ripped through a convenience store and an apartment upstairs in Fairhaven. Crews responded to Jackson’s Variety on Sconicut Neck Road around 8 a.m. Monday.
Owner Kristina Jackson said she was opening the store when she saw the flames and alerted her father and niece who were upstairs, where her father lives.
According to Fire Chief Timothy Francis, bystanders and an off-duty firefighter pulled the two people out of the building before firefighters arrived, WPRI-12 reports.
“Definitely made a difference, people jumping in there — even though we don’t advise you going into house fires, especially this one because when we got here it was really going pretty good when we first arrived. But we were able to get everybody out of the building,” Francis said.
The victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for smoke inhalation and burns, WPRI-12 said.
It is unclear what started the fire.