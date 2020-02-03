BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown did not earn an All-Star nod last week, but the week wasn’t a total loss. The Celtics wing played some great basketball over the last seven days, and earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his efforts.
Brown averaged 25 points on 55.8 percent shooting to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists as Boston went 3-0 with wins over the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Brown started his week by scoring 25 points over his 41 minutes in Boston’s win in Miami, hitting 10 of his 16 shots while pulling down three rebounds and dishing out five assists. He followed it up two nights later with 18 points and seven rebounds in his 27 minutes in a victory over Golden State.
His biggest performance came in his final game of the week, when Brown dropped a game-high 32 points in Boston’s big 116-95 win over the 76ers on Saturday night, keeping Philadelphia from sweeping the regular season series.
This is the second time this season that Brown has earned Player of the Week honors, also winning the award for the final week of December. In his fourth NBA season, Brown is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists — all career highs.