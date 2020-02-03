



BOSTON (CBS) – The Black Restaurant Challenge is underway in Boston, with the goal of encouraging diners to try something new or support old favorites. About 70 restaurants from Boston neighborhoods are rolling out the welcome mat. It’s a delicious way to broaden your culinary horizons and support local businesses.

It’s a busy lunch time at Soleil in Roxbury’s Nubian Sq. Cheryl Straughter is the owner. Her restaurant is part of this year’s Black Restaurant Challenge. “This is a way to get to a broader community, and to let folks know we’re out there and we have great food,” she said.

This is the third year of the challenge, held during Black History Month. It kicked off over the weekend at Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen on Columbus Ave. “We’re just encouraging everyone to visit some place new, someplace you didn’t think of. Learn a little bit about our food and our culture, and celebrate community with us,” said Nia Grace the restaurant’s owner.

Soleil and Darryl’s are among the 70 restaurants involved in the promotion. “This challenge really allows people to learn of new restaurants they never knew existed, travel to different neighborhoods that they may not think to visit,” said Bernadine Desanges, a Soleil customer.

The restaurant business is a tough one, with narrow margins and intense competition. Access to customers and capital isn’t always equal if the ownership is African American or another minority. So the challenge is hoping to give those businesses a boost.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s something that should happen throughout the year, not only during February,” said Renee Omolade, a Soleil regular.

“Go a little bit further. Put on the brakes and stop and check us out,” asked Cheryl Straughter.

For the first time there’s a passport card available. If you get four punches throughout the month of February by going to one of the restaurants, you’ll be entered to win free catering from one of the participating businesses.

Here’s a list of restaurants that are part of the Boston Black Restaurant Challenge:

Dorchester

Bon Appetit

Bred Gourmet

Cesaria

Down Home Delivery

Food for the Soul

Family Affair Restaurant & Catering

Island Style Jamaican Restaurant

JP Roti Shop

Juice and Jazz Cafe

Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge

M & M BBQ

Murl’s Kitchen

Natif Natal Restaurant

Next Step Soul Food Café

Oasis Café

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

One Family Diner

Only One Jamaican Restaurant

Raphael Caribbean Cuisine

Singh’s Roti Shop

Taste of Eden

Vaughan Fish & Chips

Wingz & Tingz

Downtown

Larry J’s BBQ

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

Hyde Park

D Coal Pot

Wingz & Tingz

Zaz Restaurant

Jamaica Plain

Blue Nile Restaurant

Jamaica Mi Hungry

Mattapan

Au Beurre Chaud Bakery

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant

Cafe Juice Up

Golden Krust

Le Foyer Bakery

Lenny’s Tropical Bakery & Restaurant

Pit Stop Barbecue

Prestige Cuisine

Shea Butter Smoothies

Roxbury

Ashur Restaurant

Dayib Cafe

District 7 Tavern

Fort Hill Bar + Grill

Ideals Sub Shop

Maxine’s on St. James

Nos Casa Café

Silver Slipper

Slades Bar + Grill

Soleil

Suya Joint

Top Mix

South End

Darryl’s Corner Bar + Kitchen

Lucy Ethiopian Cafe

MIDA

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club

Multiple locations

Ali’s Roti

Flames Caribbean Restaurant

Fresh Food Generation

P&R Jamaican Restaurant

Greater Boston

Infused Kreyol (Malden)

Neighborhood Kitchen (Medford)

Pikliz International Kitchen (Somerville)

Rhythm N’ Wraps (Brookline)

The Coast Café (Cambridge)