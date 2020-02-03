BOSTON (CBS) – Convicted rapist Ben Laguer will be released from prison on medical parole and it could happen as early as Monday, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.
Laguer was 20 years old when he was convicted in 1984 of a brutal rape and beating of a woman in Leominster. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.
Laguer has long maintained his innocence. He was convicted by an all-white jury and there were a number of questions about the evidence including DNA.
Over the years Laguer had the support of several high-profile people including former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But, Laguer was denied parole twice and he has now served more than 35 years.
He was recently diagnosed with liver cancer and has months to live. He filed a petition for compassionate release and in 2018 a judge ordered the Department of Correction to come up with a medical parole plan. State law allows for inmates who are suffering with permanent incapacitation to apply for medical parole.
Laguer is now 56 years old. Sources say the Department of Correction is currently in the process of preparing for Laguer’s release.
WBZ-TV reached out to Laguer’s attorney and the Department of Correction for comment but have not yet heard back.