



BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady has been a main storyline of Super Bowl week, even without the Patriots in Miami. The latest information comes from a Sunday report that indicates the Patriots are willing to open their wallet for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are willing to pay Brady in excess of $30 million to keep him in New England.

“My understanding that going back to New England is a legitimate and real option, obviously, and they are willing to make it worth his while. I’m told they are willing to pay him in excess of $30 million if that’s what it’s going to take to bring Brady back,” Rapoport said during the NFL Network’s pregame coverage.

The Super Bowl LIV @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo:

— The #Patriots are willing to pay Tom Brady in excess of $30M if that's what's required to keep him.

— The #Chargers among teams expected to make a push.

— New England's fall back options include trading for a QB. pic.twitter.com/G4dxkUQmTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2020

Rapoport added, however, that it isn’t a guarantee that money is all it would take to bring Brady back.

“We’ll see if that’s enough. From what I understand, he wants a commitment from them that they will spend specifically on weapons,” he said.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo added during the segment that the Los Angeles Chargers have emerged as a “legitimate option” for Brady’s services, as have the Titans.

The Patriots are likely to trade for a veteran quarterback if Brady does leave, Garafolo said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added a report later in the day saying that the Las Vegas Raiders will pursue Brady if he doesn’t resign with the Patriots.