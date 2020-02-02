Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — In honor of the NFL’s 100th season, 100 notable players and coaches in the league’s history were honored before the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots were well represented.
Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, John Hannah, Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes, Randy Moss, and Junior Seau were apart of the All-Time Team.
Legends. Forever.
Commemorating the #NFL100 All-Time Team at #SBLIV. pic.twitter.com/xEnUYExjFh
— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020
The living honorees stood on the field before kickoff while a video montage played.
Belichick raised Super Bowl rings to the camera as he was acknowledged with the line: “A kid who grew up watching those Colts went on to win more Super Bowls than anyone. A kid named Bill Belichick.”