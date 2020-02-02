Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Fans aren’t the only ones disappointed that the Patriots aren’t playing Super Bowl Sunday.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn’t used to missing the Super Bowl. He has played in the last three games, and four of the previous five.
But Sunday, he’ll be watching with the rest of the world.
My soul hurts on this day
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 2, 2020
Edelman, who had a career high 1,117 yards this season, is recovering from a host of injuries he played through for the Patriots.
With Edelman and the rest of the Patriots watching at home, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play for the Super Bowl Sunday night in Miami.