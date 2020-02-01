CBSN BostonWatch Now
CHELSEA (CBS) — Sagamore Avenue in Chelsea was shut down Saturday morning after a water main broke. Water was initially shut off but it has since been restored to all but a block or two, according to Police Chief Brian Kyes.

He said, “initially the water rushed out of the [12″ main] break so fast…that it drained all the pipes.”

MBTA buses in the area were rerouted.

Water could be seen running down Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway.

Kyes said the water should be restored by the end of Saturday.

