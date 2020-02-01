CHELSEA (CBS) — Sagamore Avenue in Chelsea was shut down Saturday morning after a water main broke. Water was initially shut off but it has since been restored to all but a block or two, according to Police Chief Brian Kyes.
He said, “initially the water rushed out of the [12″ main] break so fast…that it drained all the pipes.”
MBTA buses in the area were rerouted.
Water Main Break: Road Closed. Please avoid Sagamore Ave. Large depression in the road between Cheever & Murray. Water rushing down to Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway. Buses rerouted. pic.twitter.com/nzgWG6n0Na
— Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) February 1, 2020
Water could be seen running down Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway.
Kyes said the water should be restored by the end of Saturday.