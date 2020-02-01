BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore has been named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first New England Patriots player to win the illustrious award.
Gilmore had himself a heck of a year for New England’s stout defense, locking down the opposition’s best receiving threat week in and week out. For much of the season, opposing quarterbacks didn’t bother throwing the ball to whomever Gilmore was covering. When they did, it didn’t work out very well.
The corner tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and had a league-best 20 passes defensed. Gilmore returned two of his six picks for touchdowns; a 54-yard pick-six against Miami in Week 2 and a 64-yarder against Cincinnati in Week 15. Those were the first two touchdowns of his NFL career.
The 29-year-old had two interceptions that Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, plus four passes defensed in New England’s 34-13 victory. He had a season-high five passes defended in New England’s Week 6 win over the New York Giants, picking off a Daniel Jones pass in the victory.
Gilmore is the first defensive back to win Defensive Player of the Year since Pittsburgh safety Troy Polumalu took home the award in 2010. Charles Woodson was the last cornerback to win the award, earning DPOY honors in 2009 with the Green Bay Packers. Gilmore is just the sixth cornerback to win the award, which the Associated Press has been handing out since 1971.