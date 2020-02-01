AYER (CBS) — A body was found in Grove Pond in Ayer late Saturday afternoon, according to Ayer police.
Police said they responded to reports of a possible drowning in the pond around 4:45 p.m. Divers recovered the body of a 49-year-old man, and a snowmobile was also located near the body approximately 10 feet from where the man was suspected of going missing.
Ayer police said they were notified that a 49-year-old man had been missing for over a week on Jan. 29. A preliminary investigation suggested that the man’s last location was in the area of Grove Pond where he was believed to have been driving a snowmobile out on the ice.
Investigators found snowmobile tracks entering onto Grove Pond, but no tracks exiting the pond.
The man’s identity has not been released.