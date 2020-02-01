Comments
LAKEVILLE (CBS) — A police officer was injured after a 21-year-old allegedly crashed into a cruiser in Lakeville early Saturday morning. Hannah Rink, of Middleboro, faces multiple charges including driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police were investigating an attempted breaking and entering on Clear Pond Road around midnight. As one officer was getting into his cruiser, Rink hit the car, according to police.
The officer was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
Rink was also charged with operating to endanger, impeded operation, and speeding. She will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.