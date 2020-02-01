BOSTON (CBS) — A man in his 20s has the first case of coronavirus in Massachusetts, the Boston Public Health Commission announced Saturday. The man lives in Boston and recently returned from Wuhan, China.
“The man recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts. He has been isolated since that time and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. His few close contacts have been identified and are being monitored for any sign of symptoms,” said the BPHC.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the BPHC and the Mass. Department of Public Health about the positive test results late Friday. This case is the eighth in the country.
A nationwide public health emergency was also declared Friday.
“Right now, we are not asking Boston residents to do anything differently. The risk to the general public remains low. And we continue to be confident we are in a good position to respond to this developing situation.” said BPHC Executive Director Rita Nieves in a statement.
People are advised to take the same steps they would to prevent a cold or the flu: wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when you feel sick.