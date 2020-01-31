



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was everywhere on Thursday (allegedly). But in the end, the quarterback made his way to Super Bowl LIV.

On a day where the Brady was reportedly in Nashville (but then not actually in Nashville) and then sent a cryptic tweet that sent the internet into a tizzy, the free-agent-to-be ended up in Miami for the NFL 100 party.

How do we know that’s true? There is photographic evidence to prove that Brady is in Miami. (Or at least he was in Miami.)

Another beautiful couple I bumped into at the #NFL100 dinner party tonight in Miami. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/JbUeOARZbe — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 31, 2020

Phew, so at least one Brady story has been confirmed. Unless that is someone in a really good Tom Brady mask with an even better Gisele Bundchen impersonator. Really, at this point in the Brady Watch, anything is possible.

But the Brady bunch partying it up in Miami capped off a whirlwind day of Brady news on Thursday. Early in the afternoon, it was reported that Brady and his son were in Nashville looking at a private school, but that was later shot down. Gisele may have been the one touring schools, but not even that has been confirmed. Mix in the whole Connecticut house kerfuffle, Brady’s chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis a few weeks ago, speculation that Brady owns land in Las Vegas, and rumors that he ate a tomato, and it’s been a pretty wild week of Brady speculation. (That tomato thing is made up — or is it????)

Then you toss in Brady posting a caption-less black and white photo of himself at Gillette Stadium — where no one can tell if he’s walking into or leaving the stadium — and it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for all of New England.

Right now, about the only thing we know for sure is that the Brady frenzy won’t end for another seven weeks.