BOSTON (CBS) — Get excited, football fans. A receiver named Moss is coming to New England to catch some passes on the football field.
Montigo Moss, son of Hall of Famer and former Patriots receiver Randy Moss, announced this week that he’s committing to play football at the University of Maine.
I'm beyond blessed to announce that I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Maine ❕❗️❕ #GoBlackBears 🐻 pic.twitter.com/6UnIS7GrWj
— Montigo Navari Moss (@Montigo_moss) January 30, 2020
Randy was clearly excited to share the news, too.
Attack!❤ https://t.co/hoVLNXwooE
— Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) January 31, 2020
According to Max Preps, Tigo Moss caught 40 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at Fork Union Military Acadaemy in Virginia.
Tigo is Randy’s youngest son. Thaddeus Moss, another son of Randy, won a national championship as LSU’s tight end this month. Thaddeus has since declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.