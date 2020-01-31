



BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-two Massachusetts State Police troopers could be fired for their involvement in the Troop E overtime pay scandal. Forty-six troopers in all were accused of timesheet “irregularities,” an accusation sparked by an internal audit in 2018 that led to the elimination of Troop E.

Mass. State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that the first part of the disciplinary process was completed.

Ten troopers were criminally charged in state and federal courts with accepting pay for overtime shifts they did not work. Of the remaining 36, 14 troopers had already retired. The state retirement board was notified about both groups.

Active troopers facing termination can appeal and seek a trial board.

“I have directed the internal affairs section to notify each member of my intent to pursue termination of their employment at the Massachusetts State Police. Letters and conversations communicating that intent were transmitted yesterday,” said Mason.

He added, “In every case, we will require that the trooper reimburse the taxpayer dollar for dollar any money paid for hours not worked in addition to a substantive, punitive penalty.”

The department has also created a number of steps have been implemented to ensure the scandal cannot be repeated. They include face-to-face relief, GPS tracking in cruisers, more supervisory oversight, more ethical conduct training, and “regular institutionalized auditing of time in attendance.”

“I believe there was a culture that was created at Troop E where supervision was lax, where supervision failed to address when officers would leave overtime blocks early or respond to them late. I think that that is something that will be an unfortunate part of the MSP history,” Mason said.

He also said the department is taking ownership of the issue and there are still “valuable lessons to be learned.”

“The public has a right to be skeptical with the Massachusetts State Police. We’re working hard to regain that trust. Trust isn’t something that’s earned overnight. We understand that.”