MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — A carbon monoxide incident forced an elementary school in Marblehead to close for the day Friday. School officials at Coffin Elementary School said a boiler malfunctioned and released carbon monoxide throughout the building.
The building was evacuated around 7:45 a.m. after firefighters responded to the scene and found high carbon monoxide readings.
One staff member and one student were in the building at the time. Two maintenance workers who were exposed to the gas were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They have been treated and released from the hospital.
The problem was later determined to be a broken fan belt on the boiler, according to the fire department. The belt is under repair and the school is expected to reopen Monday.