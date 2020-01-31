BOSTON (CBS) — A man found guilty of planting and detonating a homemade explosive next to a Boston police cruiser parked on a South Boston bridge was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 18 years in prison and five years of probation, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
Asim Kieta, 45, was found guilty in a jury-waived trial of placing a propane tank that later exploded under a Boston police cruiser on West Broadway Street in January 2017. The device detonated in two stages, and the second blast injured three officers who were clearing the area. All officers recovered.
Kieta was identified through surveillance video and arrested in Charlestown soon after.
“This was an act of violence designed to inflict injury,’’ said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Police officers have an incredibly difficult, and at time s dangerous, job. They are here to help us and protect the community from harm. My office will hold people accountable when they are violent or cause serious harm to others.’’