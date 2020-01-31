MEDWAY (CBS) — Michael Finnegan said nothing leaving Wrentham District Court late Friday afternoon. The former Camp To Belong Executive Director pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on three charges including larceny over $1,200.
The Medway man was arrested at his home Friday morning. Police said he stole money belonging to the camp between August and September 2019.
“These are felony charges, $19,000 or close to is a significant amount of money that I would hope would eventually have to be repaid to the nonprofit,” said Medway Police Lt. William Kingsbury.
Court documents show Finnegan allegedly set up bank accounts and deposited checks that were intended for the summer camp.
“You engage in some of these things using bank accounts and things like that, eventually people are going to find the money missing. And eventually the detectives are going to look into it and more than likely they’re going to find out who’s responsible,” Kingsbury said.
Camp to Belong is a nonprofit in Littleton. It brings together siblings who are separated by foster care. The camp’s board of directors sent a statement saying in part: “We are deeply saddened by the results of the investigation into our former employee. At Camp To Belong, we believe that all youth deserve the opportunity to spend meaningful time with their brothers and sisters.”
Finnegan agreed to not handle or mange anyone’s money as a condition of his release.
He’ll be back in court in early March.