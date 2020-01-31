



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA announced All-Star reserves on Thursday night, and as is the case every single year, there are a handful of players feeling a little snubbed. But despite an All-Star worthy first half, it doesn’t sound like Jaylen Brown is in that camp.

Brown has gotten better across the board in his fourth NBA season, but the Celtics guard will not be joining teammates Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum in Chicago on Feb. 16. While Tatum was announced as a reserve Thursday night, Brown was not.

He is certainly deserving of a spot on the team, but Brown doesn’t feel snubbed. He understands there are only so many roster spots on an All-Star squad.

“I’m not disappointed. I think there are a lot of guys that you have to choose from. A lot of guys having a good year,” Brown said following Boston’s 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors. “It is what it is.”

Brown isn’t the only snub, either, and there are a few that are more deserving than the Boston guard. Los Angeles’ Paul George, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Washington’s Bradley Beal will all be watching All-Star festivities from home.

Brown is happy for those who will be playing in the exhibition, and will now use not making the All-Star roster as motivation for the second half of the season. Brown plays with his emotions on his sleeve, and is at his best when he has something to prove.

While he’s played extremely well so far this season, he’s hoping that his best comes when it matters most.

“I try and use anything and look for anything and everything as motivation,” said Brown. “Keep working and getting ready for the playoffs — that’s the stage you want to be on.”

Congrats to my brothers @jaytatum0 and @KembaWalker y’all boys go represent!! 💯 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2020

In his first opportunity to prove All-Star voters wrong, Brown scored 18 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out two assists in Boston’s win over the Warriors. Head coach Brad Stevens was happy with the way Brown took the news that he wasn’t an All-Star.

“Whether you’re named an All-Star or not, it doesn’t really matter to us,” said Stevens. “[Tatum] and Jaylen have both played like All-Stars and both have been such huge parts of our team, not only this year but for the last few years.

“It adds another motivating factor,” Stevens said of Brown. “I’m happy for Jayson, and I thought that Jaylen handled it great. Not being named, he came out of the gates playing great. So I thought the response of both guys was really good.”

A motivated Jaylen Brown is a good thing for the Boston Celtics. And if he continues to get better and better, the 23-year-old shouldn’t have to wait very long to get his first All-Star nod.