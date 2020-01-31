By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are a happy bunch this season. A really happy-go-lucky bunch.

It’s pretty hard not to like this team, and it goes much further than their impressive 32-15 record or the high level of play up and down the roster. This Celtics squad clearly likes each other a lot, and it makes the team a lot more fun to watch than the one that disappointed everyone in 2018-19.

It’s also led to some entertaining impromptu moments, one of which was on display in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors. With the Celtics up big on the scoreboard, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown showed off a little synchronized shimmy when “Apache (Jump On It)” by The Sugarhill Gang blasted over the TD Garden speakers.

Usually, that song is reserved for Boston fans to show off their… questionable dance moves. But Smart and Brown crushed it. Maybe they’ll join Lil’ Phunk for some in-game entertainment sometime soon.

As Smart explained after the game, their little dance party was a spur of the moment, just-roll-with-it groove session.

“It was just spontaneous, in the moment. The song came on and we were feeling it,” Smart told reporters. “That’s the thing with me and Jaylen. We’re both goofy and we’ve been playing long enough that we kinda pick up on each other’s similarities and we roll with it. It was spontaneous, we liked it, and we went with it.”

It helps that the Celtics held a big lead at the time, and both Smart (21 points, six assists) and Brown (19 points, seven assists) had a big hand in the victory. Winning is fun, and sometimes, you just have to dance.

It’s been said time and time again, but what a difference a year makes. Instead of shoving matches on the bench and a dozen or so closed-door meetings, the Celtics are dancing with each other on the court.