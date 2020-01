BOSTON (CBS) – Grab a cocktail in an igloo, with a view of Boston Harbor. Watch the Hasty Pudding parade in person. Test out that sport you’ve seen in the Olympics but never tried – curling. Those are the items on our To Do List this weekend.

ROOFTOP IGLOOS

Igloos in the winter? Sounds cold, right? Not on the Envoy Hotel rooftop, where heated igloos offer stunning views of Boston Harbor.

Five igloos, lit in vibrant colors, can be reserved for up to two hours. Each structure holds up to ten guests. Once inside, you are able to order drinks, food, or just enjoy the view under one of the blankets they provide. The Envoy rooftop bar is open Tuesday through Saturday.

https://outlookkitchenandbar.com/lookout-rooftop-and-bar/

When: Tues-Thurs 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 3pm-Close; Seating: 4pm-6pm, 6:30pm-8:30pm, 9pm-11pm

Where: The Envoy Hotel, 70 Sleeper Street

Cost: $500 beverage minimum to reserve an igloo

ICELESS CURLING

If you are the active type, there is curling over at the Liberty Hotel. Groups of two or four can take part in a game on an outdoor iceless rink. Curling is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8pm, weather permitting.

https://libertyhotel.com/hotel/blog/curling-in-boston-ma-at-the-liberty/

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 4pm-8pm, now until February 26

Where: Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles Street

Cost: $25 per person, includes a cocktail

HASTY PUDDING PARADE

On Friday, January 31, the annual Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year festivities will be held in Cambridge. This year’s honoree is Massachusetts native Elizabeth Banks, an actress, producer and director best known for her roles in The Hunger Games series and Pitch Perfect.

Starting at 3pm, Elizabeth will lead a parade down the streets of Cambridge. After, the theater club will host a celebratory roast and present her with the famed pudding pot.

https://hastypudding.org/this-year-honorees

When: January 31, 3pm

Where: Streets of Cambridge

Cost: Parade is free