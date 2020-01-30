BOSTON (CBS) – Grab a cocktail in an igloo, with a view of Boston Harbor. Watch the Hasty Pudding parade in person. Test out that sport you’ve seen in the Olympics but never tried – curling. Those are the items on our To Do List this weekend.
ROOFTOP IGLOOS
Igloos in the winter? Sounds cold, right? Not on the Envoy Hotel rooftop, where heated igloos offer stunning views of Boston Harbor.
Five igloos, lit in vibrant colors, can be reserved for up to two hours. Each structure holds up to ten guests. Once inside, you are able to order drinks, food, or just enjoy the view under one of the blankets they provide. The Envoy rooftop bar is open Tuesday through Saturday.
https://outlookkitchenandbar.com/lookout-rooftop-and-bar/
When: Tues-Thurs 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 3pm-Close; Seating: 4pm-6pm, 6:30pm-8:30pm, 9pm-11pm
Where: The Envoy Hotel, 70 Sleeper Street
Cost: $500 beverage minimum to reserve an igloo
ICELESS CURLING
If you are the active type, there is curling over at the Liberty Hotel. Groups of two or four can take part in a game on an outdoor iceless rink. Curling is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8pm, weather permitting.
https://libertyhotel.com/hotel/blog/curling-in-boston-ma-at-the-liberty/
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 4pm-8pm, now until February 26
Where: Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles Street
Cost: $25 per person, includes a cocktail
HASTY PUDDING PARADE
On Friday, January 31, the annual Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year festivities will be held in Cambridge. This year’s honoree is Massachusetts native Elizabeth Banks, an actress, producer and director best known for her roles in The Hunger Games series and Pitch Perfect.
Starting at 3pm, Elizabeth will lead a parade down the streets of Cambridge. After, the theater club will host a celebratory roast and present her with the famed pudding pot.
https://hastypudding.org/this-year-honorees
When: January 31, 3pm
Where: Streets of Cambridge
Cost: Parade is free