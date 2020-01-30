



HUDSON, NH (CBS) – Members of Officer Katie Thyne’s family gathered with her law enforcement family and were surrounded by love from her hometown.

“We as a community, the great Hudson community vow to stand by you,” said Hudson Police Chief William Avery.

A vigil for Thyne, who was killed during a traffic stop in Virginia, was held in Hudson Thursday night. The driver who had been pulled over dragged the Newport News police officer.

“I received more bad news about another true hero here in Hudson,” said Chief Avery.

Also on the minds of many, another graduate of Alvirne high school, Air Force Captain Ryan Phaneuf. He was killed when his surveillance plane went down in Afghanistan this week. There is no indication it was downed by hostile action.

“It’s crazy, it’s so sad. It’s just it’s powerful with the community coming together,” said Robin Bannister of Hudson.

Phaneuf was 30 years old. Katie was 24 years old. Both were in the Junior ROTC program, and both were students under former principal Bryan Lane. “It’s been a long week. These are both examples of great people that showed kindness, service to others and just a wonderful example for everybody else to live up to,” Lane said.

Earlier in the day, the procession with Katie’s body passed by the high school so that current students could line the street and say thank you for her service.

It was part of a community thank you that comforts those who knew her best.

“We’ll never be able to replace her. She’s always in our hearts. She’ll never let us go,” said Sgt. Steve Pennington of the Newport News Police.

Officer Katie Thyne’s wake is Friday and her funeral is on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.