



WORCESTER (CBS) – For decades, the Miss Worcester Diner has served up countless meals, but this week it was owner Kim Kniskern getting served with a cease and desist letter.

“As I’m digesting what I’m reading I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe that this is happening right now,’” Kniskern said.

The issue is a Harley-Davidson logo on top of the diner. About three years ago, Kim had it painted as a tribute to the motorcycle company she loves.

“I was trying to draw in a biker crowd,” she explained. “That was my goal.”

But Harley-Davidson’s goal is to protect its brand and the company wants it gone.

“I don’t have the kind of money to fight Harley-Davidson,” she said. “After I read the letter, I immediately texted Tony, the artist that did it.”

“She got the letter, like a bomb. It was just kind of like, it was disappointing,” Tony Freitas said. “It’s a tribute to Harley because she loves riding Harleys.”

Now the community is rallying to support the diner in this legal battle, hoping an online petition will sway the motorcycle company to let it ride. So far, more than 1900 people have signed.

“Is there something that has to be written near it, or around so that we’re not trying to cash in on your logo,” said customer Rita Flagg.

Harley-Davidson didn’t immediately respond for comment. While Kim weighs her options on what to do about the painting, she’s been blown away by the response from friends, customers and complete strangers.

“I am so humbled by the all love and support just from my community alone,” Kniskern said.

Kniskern is optimistic she will be able to keep the logo, but if she has to take it down, she feels like she’s already won after all the support she’s gotten from the community.