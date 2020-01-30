Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Lottery is looking for a new jingle, and it’s going to pay $5,000 for it. The Lottery wants to know – what does winning sound like?
To enter, contestants can go to TheSoundOfWinning.com, fill out the information, type up their lyrics and upload a video of themselves performing the jingle.
The song can be performed by one person or a group of up to five. Participants have to be over 18 years old.
Organizers say they’re looking for a song that’s catchy, original and also highlights the benefits of The Lottery for cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Entries are accepted through the first week of March. The winner will be announced in April.