BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum will be back in the Celtics lineup Thursday night. At least briefly.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Tatum will be back when Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors Thursday evening, but the young forward will be on a minutes restriction. Tatum missed the last three games with a groin strain, but was declared good to go after taking part in Boston’s morning shootaround on Thursday.
The Celtics probably won’t need Tatum to play 30-plus minutes on Thursday night. With the 10-38 Warriors in town, the game should serve as a way for Tatum to knock off any rust before Boston’s big matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The Celtics are winless in their three games against Philly this season, with Tatum averaging 17 points per game on just 32 percent shooting.
For the season, Tatum is averaging 21.5 points off 44 percent shooting to go with 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. There’s a very good chance that he’ll be named an NBA All-Star reserve ahead of Thursday night’s game.
While Tatum is returning Thursday, Celtics center Enes Kanter will not. Stevens said Kanter is getting close to returning from the hip injury that has sidelined him for the last week, but the big man did not look very good on the floor Thursday morning.