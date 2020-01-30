HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – The town of Hudson, New Hampshire is mourning the loss of two heroes in less than one week.
U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, 30, was one of two officers killed when their surveillance plane crashed in Afghanistan Monday. He was just 30 years old and was a 2007 graduate of Alvirne High School.
His death comes four days after another Alvine High Graduate, 24-year-old Katie Thyne, was killed in the line of duty while working as a police officer in Newport News, Virginia. Thyne graduated from Alvine in 2013 and then joined the U.S. Navy.
“They really excelled in what they did. It’s not easy to become an Air Force pilot and Katie was also a veteran besides being a police officer. She had a very successful career herself, although it was short. And to say that we are producing these people that go out and contribute to these communities makes us all proud,” said Superintendent of Schools Larry Russell.
“Our school community is very saddened by the recent deaths of two past graduates, they will remain a beacon for our current students to follow your dreams, live a life of service and we commend their service and sacrifice,” Alvirne High School principal Steve Beals said in a statement.
The car carrying Capt. Phaneuf’s body will ride by Alvirne High School around 1 p.m. Thursday in a procession for students and police. A candlelight vigil for Officer Thyne will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Beals.