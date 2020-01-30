CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The FBI released a wanted poster for Yanqing Ye, a woman accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government while she was studying in the Boston University Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering.
Ye is wanted for acting as an agent of a foreign government, visa fraud, making false statements and conspiracy.
She was one of three people charged for their allegedly illegal ties to China, including Harvard University professor Dr. Charles Lieber. Prosecutors said Lieber lied about his ties to China while bidding on contracts with the Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health.
Ye is a lieutenant of the Chinese military, but did not disclose the information while applying for a U.S. visa. A search of Ye’s electronic devices allegedly showed Ye compiled information for the People’s Liberation Army about two U.S. residents with expertise in robotics and computer science, prosecutors said.
The FBI said Ye is believed to be in China.