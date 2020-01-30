



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Two people in New Hampshire tested negative for the coronavirus, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday.

Last week a student from White Mountain School in Bethlehem went to the emergency room at Littleton Regional Healthcare with mild flu-like symptoms. The student had traveled to Hunan and returned to the U.S. on January 6.

Both people have fully recovered from their symptoms.

Samples from the patients were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

“We are pleased the patients are doing well,” said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. “It is important to note that the State of NH followed all CDC guidelines in assessing these potential cases and had a plan in place to stop the potential spread of this virus. Our state remains vigilant in monitoring any potential cases and are well prepared for any future potential incidents.”

More than 7,000 cases of coronavirus have been identified in more than 15 countries, health officials said. In the United States, there are five cases.

“We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Rapid identification and testing of individuals is critical in preventing the spread of this novel coronavirus. We will continue to work with healthcare providers to monitor for any additional suspect cases that may occur in New Hampshire and test as appropriate based on a person’s symptoms and travel to affected areas in China. The risk to our communities remains low.”

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. There are not currently an available vaccines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For more information on coronavirus, visit the CDC website.