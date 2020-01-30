Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Alzheimer’s disease affects some six million Americans. A new study published in the journal Neurology finds that certain antioxidants may have a protective effect.
They’re called flavonols, and are present in almost all fruits and vegetables, as well as olive oil, tea and wine.
Researchers at Rush University in Chicago looked at almost a thousand older adults and found those with the highest flavonol consumption were almost half as likely to develop Alzheimer’s later in life as those who consumed the least.
They say as the elderly population grows worldwide, any reduction in the number of people affected by dementia could have a large public health benefit.