



BOSTON (CBS) — Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? That is the question on just about everyone’s mind this winter — especially those who would like to throw some cheddar on the quarterback’s future.

And if the gamblers have any inside insight on where Brady will end up this offseason, it appears there is some good news for Patriots fans who don’t want to see Brady go anywhere. On Wednesday, DraftKings Sportsbook released their odds for each of the 32 NFL teams landing Brady via free agency, and they’re odds that Patriots fans will like very much.

New England is the heavy favorite to re-sign the 42-year-old quarterback at minus-335, and there really isn’t too much competition. The Los Angeles Chargers are second on the list at plus-400, with the Indianapolis Colts following at plus-900. Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, the team that ended New England’s 2019 season in the wild card round, are next at plus-1600.

Here is the full set of odds for every team in the NFL:

New England Patriots: -335

Los Angeles Chargers: +400

Indianapolis Colts: +900

Tennessee Titans: +1600

Carolina Panthers: +2000

Cleveland Browns: +2000

Denver Broncos: +2000

Las Vegas Raiders: +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2500

Dallas Cowboys: +3300

Detroit Lions: +3300

Miami Dolphins: +3300

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000

Minnesota Vikings: +5000

New Orleans Saints: +5000

New York Giants: +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000

Philadelphia Eagles: +6600

Washington Redskins: +6600

Los Angeles Rams: +8000

New York Jets: +8000

San Francisco 49ers: +8000

Atlanta Falcons: +10000

Buffalo Bills: +10000

Cincinnati Bengals: +10000

Green Bay Packers: +10000

Arizona Cardinals: +25000

Baltimore Ravens: +25000

Houston Texans: +25000

Kansas City Chiefs: +25000

Seattle Seahawks: +25000

While L.A. and Tennessee make some sense for Brady — especially with the Chargers reportedly “moving on” from veteran passer Philip Rivers — the Colts are an interesting team to have at the third-best odds at landing Brady. They just went 7-9 with Jacoby Brissett under center and appear to be on the rise in the AFC. But they’ll have a ton of cap space to spend on an upgrade a quarterback, and the Colts offer a solid young offensive line to protect whoever is throwing passes for them. It’s hard to picture Brady in a uniform that was made relevant again by Peyton Manning, but they do have a lot to offer to No. 12. Just as long as Brady isn’t holding any ill will toward the team that kicked off that whole DeflateGate mess back in 2014.

Brady has said he’ll be keeping an open mind in his first venture into free agency. The Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights until March 16, with Brady free to sign with any team on March 18. Chances are we won’t know the QB’s decision until then, but this week’s odds add a little more promise to those who wish to see Brady finish his career in New England.