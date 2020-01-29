BOSTON (CBS) – “Spare the rod, spoil the child?” Not so, according to a new study which found praise rather than scolding may be a more effective way to get kids to behave in school.
Researchers from Brigham Young University, the University of Kansas and Vanderbilt University spent three years observing more than 2,500 students ages 5 to 12 over three years, looking at the frequency that teachers praised students for good behavior or reprimanded them, such as threatening or scolding, for inappropriate behavior.
In classrooms where the praise to reprimand ratio was the highest, students spent 20-30% more time focused on their teachers or their assignments compared to classes where the praise to reprimand ratio was the lowest.
They say giving positive feedback allows students to understand what behavior is expected of them and helps build self-esteem and confidence.