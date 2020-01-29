



MALDEN (CBS) – Seven years ago on January 29, Shawn Clark was shot and killed outside of what was his store at the time. There was never an arrest. His family is pushing for that to change.

Every day feels the same for the Clark family. “It’s killing my family inside and out,” Shawn’s aunt Kim Clark said.

Each day is another one without answers.

“I want an apology from the person who took my son’s life and I want the answer,” said Anita Clark, Shawn’s mother.

It was seven years ago around 12:30 in the afternoon on Main Street in Malden. Surveillance video shows the two suspects entering Shawn’s store, Patriot Skateboards. The men and Shawn got into a scuffle, and he was shot several times outside the shop.

“12:30 on a Tuesday afternoon, you telling me with all the business and the apartments somebody didn’t see anything,” said Anita Clark.

“We’re putting a plea out there that they can just pick up the phone and call, so we can put an end to this. And, we can get some justice for Shawn,” said Kim Clark.

Shawn was 39 years old and had served as a Marine.

“Served two tours in Iraq, the Middle East, came home safely to this, to get murdered here,” Anita said.

He had two sons who are now teenagers. The question of who killed Shawn has consumed the family and they are tired of waiting for an answer.

“My mom just passed away and every day she wanted to know, ‘did they find Shawn’s killer, did they find Shawn’s killer,’” said Kim Clark.

The Clark family said they were never told of a possible motive.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is also pleading that anyone with information come forward so they can solve the murder.