BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ search for a new manager has been a quiet one, but it’s finally starting to pick up some steam with spring training just a few weeks away. Boston has reportedly expressed interest in former player Mark Kotsay as a potential replacement for Alex Cora, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
It’s unclear if the Red Sox have interviewed Kotsay at this point, but he is certainly an interesting candidate. The 44-year-old doesn’t have any managerial experience, but the former outfielder enjoyed a 16-year career as a player, including two seasons with the Red Sox in 2008 and 2009. He remained in baseball after retiring in 2013, working in the San Diego Padres’ front office and most recently as Oakland’s quality control coach.
The Red Sox have been linked to a handful of candidates in the wake of their “mutual split” with Cora, including Cora’s bench coach Ron Roenicke and former players Jason Varitek and Joe McEwing. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported earlier this week that the Red Sox aren’t expected to hire a manager before next week.
Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 11, with position players reporting on Feb. 16.
If he comes cheap, the Sox will probably hire him.