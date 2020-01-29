(CBS/CNN) — My Chemical Romance is back together and going on a reunion tour, the rock band’s first U.S. dates in nine years. The North American tour comes to Boston’s TD Garden on Sept. 15.
The tour will start on September 9 in Detroit, Michigan and end on October 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the Boston show go on sale Friday at noon here.
The band, broke up in 2013, previously announced a series of overseas performances for March, including shows in Milton Keynes, England — two of which sold out (65,000 tickets) in less than an hour.
Formed in Newark, New Jersey, My Chemical Romance made its debut in 2002 with the independently released album “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.”
The band made its major label debut with 2004’s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, “now 3x certified Platinum. The album contained the platinum hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” the gold-certified “Helena,” and “The Ghost of You.”
