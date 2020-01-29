



BOSTON (CBS) – A French bulldog from Gloucester is spreading the message of perseverance through her own battle with adversity.

Ivy is a 6-year-old French bulldog. On her third birthday, she woke up in pain and after a trip to the animal hospital was ultimately diagnosed with a rare genetic spinal disease.

She was rushed into surgery that was successful, but left Ivy paralyzed in her back legs.

“How is Ivy ever going to be a happy, fun, playing dog again,” Ivy’s owner, Maureen Harrington remembered thinking. “And then she showed us how she was going to do that.”

Ivy’s energy returned and she was able to get around using only her front legs. Then, the Harringtons had her fitted for a custom set of wheels.

Chris and Maureen Harrington started an Instagram page to keep friends and family updated on Ivy’s health. Soon, people started sharing messages with them daily about how inspiring Ivy is.

The couple decided to do something positive with Ivy’s message. Within a year and a half, they published a children’s book called “Ivy the Very Determined Dog.”

Maureen and Chris bring Ivy to schools around the area to share their story.

“It’s been super powerful,” said Maureen. “We’ve gotten some pretty intense messages, and some that put us in tears and laughter. This journey which started so sad has just turned out to be such a beautiful journey for us. We just really love sharing it with everybody.”