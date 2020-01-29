CBSN BostonWatch Now
BRAINTREE (CBS) – One motorist’s home construction project got off to a delayed start due to a traffic stop in Braintree.

Braintree Police stopped the driver of a Nissan on Route 3.

The issue? The driver had four 8-foot-long 2×4 boards sticking out the car window.

Police cited the driver for having an unsecured load. The driver made arrangements to get the wood home.

