Comments
BRAINTREE (CBS) – One motorist’s home construction project got off to a delayed start due to a traffic stop in Braintree.
Braintree Police stopped the driver of a Nissan on Route 3.
The issue? The driver had four 8-foot-long 2×4 boards sticking out the car window.
In today’s edition of “What could go wrong 🤷♂️”, this motorist was stopped after getting off Rt3 with four 8’ 2x4s dangling out their Nissan.
The operator was cited for having an unsecured load and had to make alternative arrangements for getting their wood home. #diyprojects pic.twitter.com/3a9ujGZRFx
— Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 29, 2020
Police cited the driver for having an unsecured load. The driver made arrangements to get the wood home.