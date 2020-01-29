Jayson Tatum Upgraded To Questionable For Celtics-Warriors On Thursday NightWhen the Celtics return to action at TD Garden on Thursday night, there is a chance that Jayson Tatum will also return to action.

Roger Goodell: NFL More Intent On Helping -- Not Punishing -- Antonio BrownRoger Goodell took a noticeably different tone with the matter than usual, choosing to speak about Brown's "well-being" instead of focusing on a potential NFL suspension.

Roger Goodell Provides Update On NFL's Patriots Investigation: 'We're Being Extremely Thorough'You might believe the NFL's investigation into the Patriots is taking too long. Roger Goodell believes that you are wrong.

Where Will Tom Brady Play In 2020? New Odds Put New England As FavoriteWhere will Tom Brady play in 2020? That is the question on just about everyone's mind this winter -- especially those who would like to throw some cheddar on the quarterback's future.

NFL Rumors: Might A Tom Brady-Danny Amendola Reunion Be Coming In 2020?Tom Brady could be looking to play with former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola in 2020. Whether that's in New England or elsewhere remains a question