BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a sick person who arrived to Boston’s Logan Airport on a flight from China Wednesday, but the passenger did not meet the criteria for coronavirus, WBZ-TV has learned. This comes one day after officials said Logan would start screening passengers for the virus.
“We can confirm that Massport Fire Rescue and Boston EMS responded to a report of a sick passenger at Terminal E,” a Massport spokesman told WBZ-TV. “All safety protocols are being followed.”
The passenger arrived on a Hainan Airlines flight from Beijing, Massport said. First responders allowed the person to refuse transport to a hospital because coronavirus is not suspected.
Sources told WBZ-TV that out of an abundance of caution, the female passenger is being quarantined by the Centers For Disease Control at customs.
Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 people. China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further.
In addition to the United States, countries including Japan and South Korea have also planned evacuations. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and in more severe cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)