BOSTON (CBS) – It was a once in a lifetime trip for the MacCallum family,

“You know, the Great Wall of China and the terra cotta warriors and all that,” said Ashley MacCallum.

The family’s sightseeing journey across China was planned in December, Within weeks, the potentially deadly coronavirus broke out, and the Centers for Disease Control has now warned against all nonessential travel to the region, so the MacCallums decided to cancel their trip.

“It started to get to the point where we said we can’t go. We have a 16-year-old daughter that’s coming with us,” MacCallum said.

The family spent about $6,000 on flights and hotels and tours. MacCallum said she expects to get a refund on flights but stands to lose about $2,000 on a trip she thought was covered by insurance.

“A lot of people think that it’s cancelation insurance,” said Rita Cornelio, of Mystic Valley Travel. “It is not cancelation insurance. It’s travel insurance.”

Travel agents say it’s a common misunderstanding that can cost travelers when something as unexpected as a travel warning pops up.

“If there was a situation that it really was a breakout and there was no travel to China – it was totally banned – then that would be different,” Cornelio said.

For the MacCallums, they’re hoping that hotels and tour groups they booked in China will grant a refund.

“Some have been great,” said MacCallum. “Some have said, ‘Too bad for you.’”

Travel agents say it’s best to book directly with hotels and airlines or through a travel agent in the United States, so that if something goes wrong, travelers can reach a live person on the phone.