BOW, N.H. – Police are looking for three men they say were involved in an armed home invasion that left a man injured in Bow, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.
The suspects are described as three black men who are believed to be in a white Chevy Malibu or Cobalt with Massachusetts license plates. The car has black rims and a blue Bernie Sanders sticker on the trunk.
According to police, a man who lived in the Woodhill Hooksett Road home returned after being outside and saw someone had broken into the house. Going into his bedroom, he was confronted by two armed black men.
Police said the victim was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The suspects then ran out to driveway where a third black male was waiting in the car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police