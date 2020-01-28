HANSON (CBS) – Two Whitman-Hanson High School students are facing criminal charges after they allegedly damaged several electrical outlets using a penny and a cell phone charger. Police say the students replicated a viral video trend on the social media app TikTok.
Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were charged with attempting to burn a public building and malicious destruction of property.
Last Thursday, the Hanson Police Department was called to Whitman-Hanson Regional High School and found eight electrical outlets that had been damaged throughout the school.
School officials identified two students who did damage to some, if not all, of the outlets. No injuries were reported.
“This is not just a harmless prank that kids are doing,” Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch said. “We are taking this issue seriously and anyone identified doing this will be charged criminally.”
The students will be summonsed to appear in juvenile court at a later date. They’re identities have not been released.
Last week, two boys at Plymouth North High School were charged for a similar crime.