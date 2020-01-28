BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, as he prepared to start his first Super Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo said he’ll be relying on lessons learned from years of watching Tom Brady. On Monday night, Garoppolo shared that he’s also getting some firsthand advice.
The 49ers quarterback told NFL Network’s Michael Irvin at “Opening Night” that he received a text from Brady with some pretty straightforward advice.
“Yeah, [Brady] shot me a text,” Garoppolo said. “Just ‘good luck’ and everything like that. It’s, ‘Just go handle business,’ you know? It wasn’t too complicated or anything. ‘Just go win.'”
The 28-year-old Garoppolo of course was Brady’s backup from 2014-17, being with the Patriots for Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. While Garoppolo may not be leaned upon to deliver historic performances like Brady needed in those two championship wins, the simplified message from Brady could serve him well come Sunday night in Miami.