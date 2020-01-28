Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) – Saugus Police used a bean bag gun to take down a man armed with a knife late Monday night.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Woodbury Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they said a man came outside with a knife. They ordered him to drop it, but police said he refused, so they fired a bean bag at him to disarm him.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.