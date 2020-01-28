MILLIS (CBS) – It’s not a new concept. A local business giving back to the community. But in Millis, one business ran into a roadblock when the intended recipient said thanks, but no thanks.
Ellen Rosenfeld is president of CommCan, a Millis marijuana dispensary that opened last November.
As part of the deal, CommCan is supposed to support local causes. Rosenfeld thought she found a good one. “We linked up with a homeless shelter in a neighboring town and we were gonna give them ten percent of whatever we made selling accessories,” Rosenfeld said.
The check would have totaled just under $1500, but then the day before the donation ceremony the phone rang. “We got a phone call that they’d rather not take the donation and the reason was that their constituency had substance abuse issues and it was a bad look.”
Some others have said no as well, and it’s happening to other dispensaries too. But some charities have accepted. “We had a toy drive we had a coat drive all the usual suspects,” said Rosenfeld. “They were fine.”
For now, Rosenfeld, and others at CommCan are hoping that attitudes change over time.