



BOSTON (CBS) — The Greater Boston Food Bank got a huge food donation on Tuesday, a big strike against hunger in the area. It’s a donation of 5,000 pounds of meat and cheese, thanks to a partnership with Roche Bros. Supermarkets and Dietz & Watson, a Philadelphia company that makes the products.

Thousands of people will benefit from that generosity but the need continues to grow.

“Five-thousand pounds of food will provide 15,000 meals,” said Cheryl Schondek from the food bank.

It’s the third year of the partnership. For every Dietz & Watson product Roche Bros. sells at certain times of the year, a percentage goes to the Greater Boston Food Bank in the form of food. “We’re a family company. We’re deep-rooted in all the communities we serve. We like to give back as much as we can,” said Josh Naughton from Roche Bros.

“We work with various Feeding America member food banks including the Greater Boston Food Bank and others across the country, so from the east coast to the west coast,” added Taylor Grissinger from Dietz & Watson.

According to Schonedek, the donation is “a huge deal.” She leads the food acquisition effort at the food bank, which operates in 190 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts.

“A staggering statistic is, 1 in 11 residents in our service area is food insecure. They do not know where their next meal is coming from. An even more staggering statistic is that 1 in 3 is a child and 1 in 5 is a senior,” she said.

Even though the local economy is booming and unemployment is low, a strong economic tide does not always lift all boats. “As we keep getting the food, the clients keep taking it. And what that says to me is the need continues to grow,” said Schonedek.

The Greater Boston Food Bank has a lofty goal: to create a hunger-free eastern Mass over the next eight years.