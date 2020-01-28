CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire on Tuesday commemorated the life of Christa McAuliffe, a Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 34 years ago.
McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.
“For Granite Staters, and for teachers and educators across the United States, there will always be a special place in our hearts for Christa McAuliffe,” Shaheen, D-N.H., said Tuesday on the 34th anniversary of the disaster. “Christa McAuliffe was on a mission to space, but as a teacher, she was also on a personal mission to educate and enlighten. Today, we remember and honor her bravery, her passion for teaching and her tremendous legacy.”
Legislation was signed into law in October to create a commemorative coin honoring McAuliffe.
