BOSTON (CBS) – A star-studded lineup has been finalized for the annual Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard University athletic complex.
Foo Fighters will headline night one on Friday, May 22, while Rage Against The Machine takes center stage Saturday night and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday.
The 2020 Boston Calling Lineup! Three day passes available now! https://t.co/r9KKRDaPCY pic.twitter.com/Qk8qcdFsCV
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 28, 2020
Three-day passes are currently for sale beginning at $399.99.
For a look at the complete lineup, visit the Boston Calling website.