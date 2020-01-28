CBS Los Angeles:Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
BOSTON (CBS) – A star-studded lineup has been finalized for the annual Boston Calling music festival at the Harvard University athletic complex.

Foo Fighters will headline night one on Friday, May 22, while Rage Against The Machine takes center stage Saturday night and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday.

Three-day passes are currently for sale beginning at $399.99.

For a look at the complete lineup, visit the Boston Calling website.

